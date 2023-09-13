PM Lee hosts visiting Prince Mateen to lunch, reaffirms special ties between S’pore and Brunei

SINGAPORE - Brunei and Singapore enjoy ties that are multifaceted and special, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as he hosted visiting Brunei Prince Abdul Mateen to lunch on Wednesday.

And working together with Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah – who is Prince Mateen’s father – both nations have stood shoulder to shoulder through various crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, PM Lee said a key pillar of the partnership between both nations is defence. In March, Sultan Bolkiah attended the commissioning ceremony of the first of two Fearless-class patrol vessels, which the Singapore navy will transfer to the Royal Brunei Navy, he added.

PM Lee said: “We are also very grateful to Brunei for allowing Singapore Armed Forces personnel to train there. Many Singaporean soldiers have indelible memories of their jungle training in Temburong.”

Singapore and Brunei, he added, are the two smallest South-east Asian nations.

He said: “Given the uncertainty and volatility in the world today, we must continue to work closely together on shared challenges and help keep Asean a cohesive and effective organisation.

“I am confident that the next generation of leaders on both sides will take our relationship forward.”