Shophouse market slows amid money laundering scandal; sellers more open to negotiation

SINGAPORE – Sales of commercial shophouses fell to their lowest quarter in 13 years in the final three months of 2023, as the market turned cautious after a billion-dollar case of money laundering in Singapore came to light in August.

Caveats were filed for just 15 transactions that quarter, compared with 37 deals between July and September.

In terms of transaction value, the deals valued at $95 million from October to December 2023 represented a 70 per cent plunge from nearly $321 million recorded in the same period in 2022.

This is the lowest quarterly sales based on transaction data since 2010, noted a report by property agency PropNex released on Jan 19.

The year on the whole saw a notable slowdown in the once-bustling commercial shophouse market, with 131 shophouses worth about $1.14 billion changing hands. This is down from 191 deals worth $1.6 billion in 2022.

This is the lowest sales volume achieved in a year since 2019, when 123 shophouses fetched a total of $916 million.

PropNex head of research and content Wong Siew Ying said there were fewer big-ticket acquisitions in the final quarter of 2023. She attributed the lacklustre performance to a combination of factors, including a soft economic outlook and heightened due diligence following the anti-money laundering blitz.

At least 10 foreigners have been arrested in what is one of Singapore’s largest anti-money laundering operations, where $2.8 billion in cash and assets were seized.

Meanwhile, the market slowdown also means that owners who were initially confident about price hikes earlier in the year are now more open to negotiation, property agents told The Straits Times.

Mr Richard Tan, founder of PropNex Shophouse Elites, which specialises in the shophouse market, said many owners raised their prices after the last round of property cooling measures in April 2023.

The higher additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) rates on residential properties drove investors’ interest to the commercial shophouse market.

Currently, Singaporeans would have to pay an ABSD rate of 20 per cent when buying their second residential property, and 30 per cent for subsequent properties.

Permanent residents pay 30 per cent ABSD on their second residential property and 35 per cent for subsequent properties. Foreigners bear the brunt of the new measures as they now have to pay a rate of 60 per cent when buying any residential property, up from 30 per cent.

Mr Tan said many foreigners see commercial shophouses as a “safe haven to park their wealth”.

“After the money laundering crackdown, we saw fewer foreign buyers. Owners did not immediately drop their asking prices,” he added.

“For months, both owners and buyers adopted a wait-and-see approach. But after a long lull period and a notable drop in transaction volumes, some owners are now more open to negotiation.”

Mr Tan gave an example of a freehold five-storey shophouse in the Upper Circular Road conservation area. The owner had asked for $40 million, but the highest offer received was $35 million. Both owner and buyer have proceeded to discuss the terms and conditions of the sale, he said.