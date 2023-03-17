The Chic Home: Total turnaround for walk-up shophouse unit in Serangoon Garden

SINGAPORE – A walk-up apartment above a row of nondescript 1950s shophouses, which was later used as a workers’ dormitory, would have deterred most house-hunters, but not this couple.

The pilot and public servant in their 30s were looking for a property in Serangoon Garden and were thrilled when they found this 1,600 sq ft unit.

The $350,000 revamp was handled by home-grown studio Prozfile, whose principal designer Cadine Lim had worked on similar units.

As the building had not been gazetted as a conservation property, the owners and designer did not have to contend with conservation guidelines for the structure. However, they still had to secure endorsement from the Building and Construction Authority.

Due to the unit’s age, piping and plumbing works were also fairly extensive.