30 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Geylang shophouse; no injuries reported

The SCDF said in a Facebook post that its officers are currently on site at 61, Lorong 27 Geylang to put out the fire. PHOTOS: SCDF/FACEBOOK
SCDF officers on site at 61, Lorong 27 Geylang to put out the fire, on July 31, 2023. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
SCDF officers on site at 61, Lorong 27 Geylang to put out the fire, on July 31, 2023. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Elaine Lee
Updated
14 sec ago
Published
52 min ago

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a shophouse in Geylang on Monday morning.

In videos posted on social media, thick smoke could be seen billowing from the three-storey shophouse with its rooftop charred.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that they were alerted at about 7.30am.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, fire was raging at the third floor of a shophouse unit. The fire had burnt through the roof and was spreading to the adjacent unit via the rooftop.

Twelve emergency vehicles and 50 firefighters were deployed on site.

At the height of the firefighting operation, four water jets were used to bring the fire under control.

About 30 occupants from the neighbouring shophouse units were evacuated by the police and SCDF.

The fire was fully extinguished within an hour and there were no reported injuries.

Damping down operation, which refers to the application of water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after a fire is put out to prevent any potential rekindle of fire from the hot burnt surfaces, is ongoing.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

