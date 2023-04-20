Initiatives in place to tackle ageing issues as S’pore hits ‘super-aged’ status in 2026: Health Minister

SINGAPORE – From helping seniors to age in the community and remain healthy to ensuring they have enough for retirement, Singapore has been preparing for a “super-aged” society and will continue to do so, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in Parliament on Thursday.
During the debate on the President’s Address on Thursday, Mr Ong said ageing is the biggest social transformation in Singapore for this generation.
The country is already embarking on a major preventive care strategy known as Healthier SG, where individuals are encouraged to work with a general practitioner to take charge of their health. It is slated for launch in July.
Where health interventions are needed, they are more social than medical, Mr Ong said. Common-sense efforts such as eating well and going for periodic screening, however, tend to fall prey to inertia, though this can be overcome with community support.
“This is the next area where big changes need to take place,” said Mr Ong. “Hence, beyond Healthier SG, the next area of priority for MOH (Ministry of Health), is to build up community care, to get us all to do what is right for our health, and to support ageing in communities.”
Mr Ong said this will be a continuation of Healthier SG, and a national programme as ambitious and extensive as Healthier SG.
Singapore became “aged” in 2017, and is set to attain “super aged” status in 2026. By 2030, one in four citizens here will be aged 65 and above, up from one in six currently.
The United Nations defines a country as “ageing” if the proportion of its population aged 65 and above crosses 7 per cent. It is considered “aged” if the proportion exceeds 14 per cent and “super aged” once it reaches 21 per cent.
The planning for ageing has been years in the making. Mr Ong said Singapore started with thinking about the changes to the retirement age and the Central Provident Fund (CPF) system some 40 years ago.
The Government set up the Committee on Ageing Issues almost 20 years ago and formalised it into the Ministerial Committee on Ageing in 2007
In early February this year, Mr Ong, who helms the Ministerial Committee on Ageing, said he launched an update on what Singapore calls its action plan on successful ageing so that the initiatives can go further and deeper into communities.
Creating aged-friendly living environments enables seniors to age in place. The Housing Board is planning for this, and redeveloping old areas and launching new projects in old towns to ensure inter-generational mixing, for instance.
Queenstown, one of Singapore’s oldest towns, where more than 20 per cent of the residents are aged 65 and above, has been carved out as a Health District and is transforming with various initiatives such as healthcare services to support seniors.
Singapore also needs to adapt its economy to an ageing population and has been gradually raising the retirement and re-employment ages. These will be raised to 65 and 70 respectively by 2030. Mr Ong said the main impact of raising these ages is that older workers are protected from being dismissed due to their age by their employers.
At the same time, the retirement adequacy of Singaporeans will be an area that will continue to be improved.
“Preparing for ageing, be it in the areas of urban planning, economic development, retirement adequacy or healthcare reforms, requires anticipatory policymaking, which is a hallmark of the Singapore government,” said Mr Ong.
“We have made preparations for an aged society in these areas well ahead of time. We have had more than a decade of head start before the problem caught up with us.”