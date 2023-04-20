Initiatives in place to tackle ageing issues as S’pore hits ‘super-aged’ status in 2026: Health Minister

SINGAPORE – From helping seniors to age in the community and remain healthy to ensuring they have enough for retirement, Singapore has been preparing for a “super-aged” society and will continue to do so, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in Parliament on Thursday.

During the debate on the President’s Address on Thursday, Mr Ong said ageing is the biggest social transformation in Singapore for this generation.

The country is already embarking on a major preventive care strategy known as Healthier SG, where individuals are encouraged to work with a general practitioner to take charge of their health. It is slated for launch in July.

Where health interventions are needed, they are more social than medical, Mr Ong said. Common-sense efforts such as eating well and going for periodic screening, however, tend to fall prey to inertia, though this can be overcome with community support.

“This is the next area where big changes need to take place,” said Mr Ong. “Hence, beyond Healthier SG, the next area of priority for MOH (Ministry of Health), is to build up community care, to get us all to do what is right for our health, and to support ageing in communities.”

Mr Ong said this will be a continuation of Healthier SG, and a national programme as ambitious and extensive as Healthier SG.

Singapore became “aged” in 2017, and is set to attain “super aged” status in 2026. By 2030, one in four citizens here will be aged 65 and above, up from one in six currently.

The United Nations defines a country as “ageing” if the proportion of its population aged 65 and above crosses 7 per cent. It is considered “aged” if the proportion exceeds 14 per cent and “super aged” once it reaches 21 per cent.

The planning for ageing has been years in the making. Mr Ong said Singapore started with thinking about the changes to the retirement age and the Central Provident Fund (CPF) system some 40 years ago.

The Government set up the Committee on Ageing Issues almost 20 years ago and formalised it into the Ministerial Committee on Ageing in 2007

In early February this year, Mr Ong, who helms the Ministerial Committee on Ageing, said he launched an update on what Singapore calls its action plan on successful ageing so that the initiatives can go further and deeper into communities.

Creating aged-friendly living environments enables seniors to age in place. The Housing Board is planning for this, and redeveloping old areas and launching new projects in old towns to ensure inter-generational mixing, for instance.