Staying socially connected: 3 seniors on staying healthy with meaningful work

Meet three seniors who show what it means to care for your health, contribute through meaningful work and connect with others to ward off loneliness. It’s at the heart of Singapore’s new action plan for successful ageing.

(From left) Ms Mary Chow, Mr Abdul Rahman Kadir and Mr Alfred Chia. ST PHOTOS: JASON QUAH, RYAN CHIONG, DESMOND FOO
Joyce Teo
Senior Health Correspondent
Updated
Published
35 min ago
SINGAPORE - Every Friday morning, Ms Mary Chow heads to an HDB estate in the western part of Singapore to lead a group of elderly people in doing stretching exercises, dancing the cha-cha or singing.

“We just while away our time being happy. It’s not like your steps must be correct… We laugh and we have fun,” said the self-professed entertainer of the weekly exercise sessions that she started about a decade ago. “I talk to them, sometimes in Teochew, sometimes in Cantonese, sometimes in Malay. It’s spontaneous.”

