IFRC makes emergency funding appeal to support Morocco quake victims

The societies are seeking 100 million Swiss francs to support victims of the earthquake in Morocco. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
52 min ago

GENEVA – The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) launched an emergency appeal on Tuesday to raise 100 million Swiss francs (S$153 million) to support victims of the earthquake in Morocco.

“In this appeal, we are seeking 100 million francs to be able to deliver on the most pressing needs at this time”, including water, sanitation and shelter, Ms Caroline Holt, global director for operations at IFRC, told reporters in Geneva.

“We need to make sure that we avoid a second wave of disaster.”

More than 2,800 people have been killed in Morocco's deadliest earthquake in more than six decades, a 6.8 magnitude quake struck late on Friday in the High Atlas Mountains, with the epicentre 72km south-west of Marrakesh.

Ms Holt said that the IFRC had approved 1 million Swiss francs in funding from its Disaster Response Emergency Fund immediately after the earthquake hit to support the Moroccan Red Crescent to provide immediate relief.

“This emergency response, as with many earthquakes, is a marathon,” she said.

“The people affected by the earthquake will need support for the weeks and months to come, and we will need to continue to show that solidarity and support not only now but in the future.” REUTERS

More On This Topic
France says controversy over Morocco aid misplaced
S'porean man ‘lucky to make it out alive’ from quake-hit Morocco

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top