Relook how to integrate new migrants to preserve multiracialism, cohesion in S’pore: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - Relentless efforts have been made to strengthen multiracialism and forge a common national identity in Singapore.

But existing structures must be examined to see how effective they still are in integrating new migrants, said President Halimah Yacob on Monday.

There is growing concern that not all those who are new to the city state consider it necessary to mix with Singaporeans, as they can manage quite well and are very comfortable in their own exclusive social circles, she noted.

In a speech at the Institute of Policy Studies’ (IPS) 35th anniversary gala dinner held at The St Regis Singapore, Madam Halimah cautioned that Singapore needs to be cognisant of subtler threats to multiracialism that may chip away at cohesion and stability over time.

While newcomers to Singapore contribute strengths and expertise that enable the country to be economically competitive, living “cheek by jowl” on such a small island means it is crucial for them to be able to socially integrate into local communities, she said.

“They must recognise that they are part of our society too, and in Singapore we interact with, and live among people who are different from ourselves.

“Left unaddressed, sentiments among Singaporeans that foreign talents play by different rules, and stick only to their own, may fester.”

She pointed out that in Singapore’s early years, everyone was “practically in the same boat”, and people of different races and religions came together to forge common hopes and dreams for the future. People accepted and celebrated their differences as a source of strength, and not a cause for division.

Today, she said that there are real and ever-evolving threats to multiracialism, and identity politics is on the rise.

She said: “We often cite our origin as a migrant society to reassure ourselves that we have enough bandwidth to adjust to the challenges of sharing our small city with newcomers. That may be so, but we should not overlook the difference between the two periods of migration.”

Before polarisation worsens and disaffection festers and affects social harmony, Singapore needs to consider what more can be done to improve the situation, and effectively engage foreign talent in schools, workplaces and community spaces, she added.

Besides multiracialism, Madam Halimah also spoke about meritocracy and stewardship – two other issues she had outlined when she was sworn in as President in 2017 and wanted to take stock of.

Her term ends on Sept 13, and she has said she will not be standing for re-election.

Her reflections on these issues follow IPS’ conference held earlier in June, entitled “Revisitings”, that looked at critical issues facing Singapore such as meritocracy, pluralism and the social compact.