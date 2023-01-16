Less-educated Singaporeans at risk of falling behind as jobs change: IPS study

SINGAPORE – They have at most secondary education, are less aware of technological disruptions, less open to workplace changes, and less adept at getting themselves trained.

Compared to degree holders, they are also more anxious about changing jobs.

In a nutshell, they are more likely to be displaced by automation and digitalisation vis-a-vis their more-schooled peers, says a study released by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) on Monday.

This group of workers, which make up 27 per cent of the 2.3 million local workforce, needs to be helped, the researchers say.

So while eight in 10 local workers from lower social brackets said they have moved up in life since childhood, at risk is their future ability to do so.

Dr Laurel Teo, who co-led the research with Dr Chew Han Ei, said: “If we don’t do anything about these gaps and vulnerabilities, I am not sure how much further we can continue to enjoy such social mobility.”

The survey of 1,010 local workers last October sheds light on Singapore workforce’s preparedness for the future of work, their work aspirations and perceptions of social mobility.

The report drew attention to Singapore’s decades-old, lopsided emphasis of knowledge work over technical and services jobs, generally called the blue-collared jobs occupied by 20 per cent of Singapore’s 3.5 million labour force.

Hence, despite being lauded as “essential workers” during the pandemic, only about half of clerical, sales and service workers, as well as production and transport operators, cleaners and labourers, said in the poll that they have a meaningful career and that their work makes a positive difference.

In contrast, over six in 10 PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) believe so.

Excluding foreign workers, degree holders comprise 41 per cent – the biggest group - of the local workforce. Like it or not, bias over paper qualifications remains, said Mr Jansen Gwee, founder of recruitment platform Oppty.

He said: “Having been a recruiter for over a decade, I see the struggle and challenges faced by lower-schooled workers. This is due in large part to three elements - the threat of them being replaced by lower wage foreign workers, the glass ceiling that we have for those without diploma or degree qualifications, and the lack of social protection and safety net for this group.”