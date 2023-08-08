Rediscovering Singapore’s Bugis community through a new book

SINGAPORE - A model of a trading ship in Victoria Street, just outside the Bugis Junction mall, is an endearing reminder for engineering consultant Sarafian Salleh of his roots.

The ship, known as the pinisi, pays homage to the seafaring Bugis community in the area in the 19th century.

While there are several places in Singapore named after the Bugis –including Bugis Street, Bugis Junction, Bugis Village, and Bugis MRT station – the ship is one of the few physical reminders of the Bugis contributions to Singapore, Mr Sarafian said.

“Only a few Singaporeans are aware of who the Bugis were as a people, an ethnic identity, and a culture. Fewer still would know the Bugis were master seafarers from Sulawesi,” he said.

To educate more people here about the Bugis, the 53-year-old Singaporean, who is also a heritage researcher, decided to write an English-language book titled Tuah Bugis – Chronicles Of The Seafaring People Of Singapore, which traces the history of a hardy, seafaring people from Sulawesi, Indonesia.

The Bugis in Singapore are now largely assimilated into the Malay community here, but they still have their unique culture and heritage such as their traditional costume the Sarong Bugis, the Bugis language, and food like coto makassar, a beef soup.

Mr Sarafian estimates there are currently about 4,000 Bugis people in Singapore, including notable personalities such as Singapore Idol winner Hady Mirza.

Bugis traders played a significant role in the regional trade networks, connecting various parts of South-east Asia.

They started arriving in Singapore in droves shortly after the British arrived in 1819, drawn by the promise of more trade. The Bugis had invested in land and set up a Bugis town in Singapore that stretched from Kampong Gelam to the Rochor River.

By 1824, there were some 1,851 Bugis in Singapore, making up slightly more than 10 per cent of the island’s population.

Carried by monsoon winds, Bugis ships would come in the hundreds from July till November, bringing with them coffee, sandalwood, tortoiseshell, nutmeg, camphor, frankincense, and cotton to Singapore in exchange for other goods like tin and linen.

Given their extensive maritime travel, they were involved in shipbuilding and repair and were known for their fast and sturdy ships, such as the pinisi.

Tuah Bugis – Chronicles Of The Seafaring People Of Singapore, which is supported by the Genealogy Society Singapore (GSS), was a labour of love spanning 15 years. It took Mr Sarafian time to convince the Bugis community to share their personal stories for the book.

“After several years of engagement with the community, these families realised the benefits of sharing their stories because it accumulated knowledge of local heritage and promoted family ties,” he said. “When somebody puts these stories together, they progressively complete the social fabric of our nation.”