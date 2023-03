SINGAPORE – At a ceremony on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur to mark 58 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Malaysia, President Halimah Yacob and the Malaysian king, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, planted a gelam tree (Melaleuca cajuputi).

The “pokok gelam” – from which Kampong Glam got its name – was chosen for its historical significance, as the area was not only the seat of Malay royalty, but also where the earliest Malay businesses grew in Singapore.