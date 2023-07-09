Five-year plan launched to energise Kampong Glam, attract more visitors

SINGAPORE - To liven up Kampong Glam and attract more visitors to the historic precinct, plans are under way to host more cultural activities, add green spaces and feature more artwork along the walkable district over the next five years.

The open space at Sultan Gate, for instance, could soon host community events such as weddings, fairs and performances.

In September, art installations that capture the stories and heritage of the area and its people will be put up to wow visitors.

A three-storey-high mural depicting the Kampong Glam of yesteryear will be ready that month. The bright green shophouse side wall at 92 Arab Street is already a popular photo stop for visitors to Kampong Glam.

Singaporean artist Yip Yew Chong will start work on the mural later in July. The painting will be a detailed map of the old Kampong Glam, where traditional arts, trades and shophouses shaped its streetscapes.

These initiatives are part of a five-year blueprint the Kampong Gelam Alliance – a group of residents, cultural institutions and businesses in the area – unveiled on Sunday following a two-month public consultation on the future of the historic precinct.

In November 2022, the alliance – in collaboration with the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) – released its draft plan for the district. Over the next two months, it received feedback and ideas from more than 1,600 members of the public and stakeholders in Kampong Glam.

The proposed initiatives unveiled on Sunday focuses on five areas – maintaining the heritage district’s cultural identity through art, sustaining businesses, creating more public spaces, improving the area’s accessibility, and introducing new activities and events.

Outlining the blueprint at the 45 Sultan Gate shophouse on Sunday afternoon, Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, said: “We hope to sustain the distinctive character of Kampong Gelam for many years to come. To do so, we need to reaffirm the established values of the community, and continue to celebrate its rich Malay and Muslim heritage while embracing the wider multi-ethnic community.”

A key aspiration for the district is to ensure that both traditional trades and new businesses remain viable. The shophouses and business units have seen rental hikes due to market forces, said Mr Zaki Ma’arof, a member of the alliance.

The Covid-19 pandemic also caused some businesses to close down. To strengthen the viability of businesses in the area, the alliance is exploring an apprenticeship scheme where younger entrepreneurs will be paired with veteran businesses in the area to learn traditional trades. Those businesses could include textiles, handmade perfumes, Persian crafts and traditional food.

The alliance is also looking into how it can facilitate existing businesses opening up space in their stores to help new entrepreneurs sell their products and services.

Associate Professor Faishal, who is adviser to the alliance, added that there is a need to strengthen and refresh the offerings of the district while keeping it anchored in its history and roots.

“This has been made especially pertinent since the pandemic, which has hastened the need for new ways to inject vitality into the area,” he said.