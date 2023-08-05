Mural artist gives Kampong Glam a glam up

With a paintbrush in hand, Mr Yip Yew Chong is determined to finish his latest mural despite the scorching sun. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Mr Yip Yew Chong painting the batik and fabrics section of the mural. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
Shintaro Tay
Updated
11 sec ago
Published
21 min ago

With a paintbrush in hand, Singaporean artist Yip Yew Chong is determined to complete his latest mural at the side of a shophouse at 92 Arab Street.

Despite the scorching sun, the artist has been painting for close to nine hours daily since July 12.

Covering the entire side wall of the shophouse, the mural depicts what life was like in Kampong Glam in the past.

The arresting art piece is the first tangible outcome of a five-year plan launched in July to energise the historic precinct. The plan will see Kampong Glam host more cultural activities, add green spaces and feature more artwork in the coming years, among other things.

The 54-year-old artist said the owner of the shophouse at 92 Arab Street commissioned him to paint the mural to showcase the culture and history of Kampong Glam.

The most prominent aspect of the mural shows the cross section of a house in Bussorah Street, with two children playing with a paper plane.

Places such as the old Masjid Sultan before its reconstruction in the 1930s, and a view of the seashore houses along Beach Road in the 1800, are also featured.

Mr Yip says the biggest challenge is that the boom lift he uses is not high enough to reach the top of the shophouse. To improvise, he tapes the brush to a long pole to extend its reach.

The artist, who does not have formal training, is well known for his heritage murals in neighbourhoods such as Tiong Bahru, Kampong Glam and Chinatown.

Places such as the old Masjid Sultan before its reconstruction in the 1930s, and a view of the seashore houses along Beach Road in the 1800s, are featured on the mural. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

In January, he completed a 60m painting based on his memories of old Singapore, which is similar in length to five double-decker buses lined up head to tail. The work is by far the 54-year-old’s longest, in sheer length and the time taken for completion.

On Friday, a passer-by stopped to ask Mr Yip when is the best time to view the mural. To which the artist cheekily replies that the best time is when he has finished the mural and gone home.

Mr Yip Yew Chong working with a brush taped to a long pole, so he can paint the top wall of the shophouse. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

He is aiming to complete the mural by National Day.

Mr Yip says: “I hope visitors get to learn more about the culture and history of Kampong Glam, and I have already seen it is working because I overhear many tour guides using the mural to explain (things) to students and tourists groups.” 

Mr Yip Yew Chong applying sunblock while taking a break from painting. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
More On This Topic
Kampong Glam: From diamond central to scholars’ hub
Find out the history of 45 Kampong Glam heritage businesses on NHB resource portal

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top