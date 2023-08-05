Mural artist gives Kampong Glam a glam up

With a paintbrush in hand, Singaporean artist Yip Yew Chong is determined to complete his latest mural at the side of a shophouse at 92 Arab Street.

Despite the scorching sun, the artist has been painting for close to nine hours daily since July 12.

Covering the entire side wall of the shophouse, the mural depicts what life was like in Kampong Glam in the past.

The arresting art piece is the first tangible outcome of a five-year plan launched in July to energise the historic precinct. The plan will see Kampong Glam host more cultural activities, add green spaces and feature more artwork in the coming years, among other things.

The 54-year-old artist said the owner of the shophouse at 92 Arab Street commissioned him to paint the mural to showcase the culture and history of Kampong Glam.

The most prominent aspect of the mural shows the cross section of a house in Bussorah Street, with two children playing with a paper plane.

Places such as the old Masjid Sultan before its reconstruction in the 1930s, and a view of the seashore houses along Beach Road in the 1800, are also featured.

Mr Yip says the biggest challenge is that the boom lift he uses is not high enough to reach the top of the shophouse. To improvise, he tapes the brush to a long pole to extend its reach.

The artist, who does not have formal training, is well known for his heritage murals in neighbourhoods such as Tiong Bahru, Kampong Glam and Chinatown.