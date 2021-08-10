Quarantine for staff and patients of NKF dialysis centre with Covid-19 cluster

SINGAPORE - All front-line staff and some patients of the NKF Dialysis Centre (Sakyadhita) in Boon Keng have been placed on quarantine after it was announced on Monday (Aug 9) that there was a Covid-19 cluster linked to it.

Nursing and operational staff as well as patients who had been at the centre at the same time as the confirmed cases have been quarantined.

The patients will go to another dialysis centre, designated by the Health Ministry, to receive treatment during their quarantine period, said the National Kidney Foundation (NKF).

In a statement on Tuesday, NKF said three of its patients had tested positive for Covid-19 and are hospitalised. All are in a stable condition and are not in the intensive care unit.

NKF added that deep cleaning and disinfection of the dialysis centre was done on Saturday.

It has activated and deployed its Covid-19 Emergency Response Team to the affected dialysis centre to ensure continuity of care and minimise disruption.

NKF said it was working closely with the Health Ministry to monitor the situation and ensure that the necessary safety and precautionary measures are taken to curb further transmission.

"Dialysis patients need to continue with their dialysis treatment three times a week regardless of the circumstances," it said.

"NKF will continue to monitor the situation 24/7 and calibrate our measures accordingly to ensure that our patients can continue to receive safe and uninterrupted dialysis treatment, which is of topmost priority."