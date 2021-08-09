6 Covid-19 cases detected after compulsory testing for residents of four housing blocks

SINGAPORE - Community surveillance testing for residents of four housing blocks here has uncovered six cases of Covid-19 infection, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Aug 9).

In a statement, the ministry said that it had concluded testing for residents of Block 237 Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 last Saturday.

One resident tested positive, while 46 others were found to be negative for Covid-19.

The Ministry had called for the tests last Friday, after seven cases were detected in four households in the block.

At Block 51 Chin Swee Road, 507 individuals were found to be negative, while three tested positive following the conclusion of tests last Saturday.

MOH said last Friday that four cases had been detected in four households at the block and that Covid-19 viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples collected from the block.

Meanwhile, testing operations for residents of Block 683 Tessensohn Road yielded negative tests for all 452 individuals tested. The ministry had said last Friday that eight cases were detected in four households within the block.

Finally, testing operations that concluded on Sunday for residents of Block 556 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 - their second mandatory Covid-19 test - found 472 individuals negative for Covid-19 infection and two positive cases.

MOH had called for the second round of mandatory tests last Saturday, after new cases of Covid-19 infection surfaced in the block following the first round of compulsory testing on Aug 1.

Eleven positive cases were uncovered then, from a total of 532 individuals tested.

The second tests were to detect the virus still incubating in individuals in the first round of testing and to prevent spread in the community, MOH had said last Saturday.