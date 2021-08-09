Covid-19 cluster at NKF dialysis centre; 10 patients in ICU

SINGAPORE - A new Covid-19 cluster was announced at an NKF dialysis centre at Boon Keng on Monday night (Aug 9), taking the number of active clusters here to 131.

The NKF Dialysis Centre (Sakyadhita) at 19 Upper Boon Keng Rd added one new case on Monday, taking the total number of cases linked to the dialysis centre to three cases, said the Ministry of Health in its nightly virus update.

There are also currently 10 patients in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU), and a total of 35 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation. The last time the number of ICU cases reached the double digits was in May 2020.

Seven of these 45 cases are fully vaccinated, of which five require oxygen supplementation while two required ICU care as they have underlying medical conditions.

Altogether, there are 34 seniors above 60 years who have fallen very ill, said MOH. Of this group, 28 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Singapore recorded 69 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Monday, including 20 unlinked cases. There were also three imported cases, for a total of 72 new cases.

The Westlite Juniper Dormitory also saw an additional eight new cases on Monday, bringing the size of the cluster to 39 cases.

The Jurong Fishery port cluster also grew by two cases, bringing the cluster to 1,148. The ministry also gave an update on the nation's vaccination drive - more than 3.8 million people or 70 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated as at Sunday, and over 4.3 million or 79 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 131,497 doses of the Sinovac vaccine have also been administered as at Sunday, covering 81,709individuals.

There is continued evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected, said MOH.

Over the past 28 days, 99 local cases required oxygen support, were admitted to the ICU or died. Of these patients, 60 are unvaccinated, while 28 are partially vaccinated and 11 are fully vaccinated.

The number of new cases in the community fell from 835 cases in the week before to 526 cases in the past week, while the number of unlinked cases dropped from 261 to 149 cases over the same period.

