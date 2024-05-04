Programme to help Singapore youth overcome self-isolation shows promise

SINGAPORE – A programme by social service agency Fei Yue Community Services to support troubled youth has shown some promising results.
The Hidden Youth Intervention Programme, which was piloted in 2021, reached out to 25 young people aged 12 to 25 who were referred by either caregivers, schools, or social service professionals due to their prolonged social withdrawal behaviour.
The intervention scheme, which is in partnership with mental healthcare service Response, Early Intervention and Assessment of Community Mental Health (Reach) team, aimed to integrate these youth back into school or employment and support their families.
In October 2022, about a year after receiving help, 83 per cent of youth who were in the final stage of intervention showed improvements, like being able to leave their homes or stay in contact with family members.
Social workers said the reasons youth socially isolate themselves are manifold. These could include academic setbacks, bullying and mental health challenges.
Youth in the programme were categorised into three groups – 28 per cent were in the severe range, 64 per cent were considered moderate, while eight per cent were mild.
Those deemed “mild” were defined as still being able to leave their house at times, though they refrain from social interactions with others. Youth in the moderate range generally do not leave their houses but maintain some contact with family members, while those in the severe range stay within their rooms mostly and do not interact with family members.
Young people in the mild range could be reached through home visits, while more persistent and one-way communication methods were needed for severe cases. For the latter, social workers would explore methods like speaking to them through online games or building rapport by delivering food to them while leaving notes.
Once initial contact is made, a social worker remains flexible to the youth’s needs to ensure he stays comfortable.
Some youth in the programme broke contact with social workers for months at a time due to their self-isolating ways.
Following the intervention pilot, Fei Yue continues to work with hidden youth. It currently has 51 youth in the programme, with 22 on the waiting list and eight youth successfully integrated back into school or jobs. Successful reintegration is defined as consecutive engagement in education, employment or training over a period of three months.
More attention needed
Youth like these who isolate themselves at home and withdraw from school or social interactions for more than six months are commonly known as hidden youth, or “hikikomori”.
The term hikikomori was coined by Japanese psychologist Tamaki Saito in 1998 to describe the rising occurrence of emerging adults voluntarily going into seclusion.
There is not much research on the trend in Singapore’s context, but data from other countries like Japan suggest it could be a potential area of interest. Some social workers told ST it may be a rising issue that needs more attention.
Many social service agencies here currently do not have vast experience with hidden youth. Of seven agencies that ST reached out to, five declined to comment due to the lack of information they have on the topic in the local context.
Deputy executive director of Impart Joshua Tay told ST that it has seen an uptick in the number of youth experiencing social isolation and withdrawal tendencies in recent years, especially after the onset of the pandemic.
He said: “The pandemic and its associated disruptions to daily life, including school closures, remote learning, and reduced social interactions, have exacerbated existing challenges faced by vulnerable youth, contributing to the rise in cases of social isolation.”
A poll by the Institute of Policy Studies between Nov and Dec 2023 found that young people are more likely than other age groups to report higher levels of social isolation and loneliness.
The poll involved more than 2,300 Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 21 to 64.
More than half of the respondents aged 21 to 34 said they sometimes feel anxious if they have to speak to someone in person. Fifty-three per cent in this age group found it easier to talk to people online.
A spokesman for Fei Yue said: “Various socio-cultural factors have been found to contribute to prolonged social withdrawal in other countries such as high societal expectations of youth and increased device usage. These are areas we would also look into as we endeavour to understand the hidden youth phenomenon in Singapore.”
Growing up, 24-year-old Sam (not her real name) spent most of her days in her room. As an only child, her parents were overprotective, and did not allow her to go out much other than to school. She missed out on class outings and hangouts with friends, and over time found it hard to connect with others.
“On my (secondary school) graduation day, I did not take a photo with a single schoolmate. I remember standing with my parents in the buffet line and watching people take turns posing for the camera, and it made me resent everyone. If people didn’t want me all those years, I don’t want them either.”
“It made me realise social relationships were of no use to me,” she said.
Throughout university, she mostly kept to herself and went home as soon as she could every day.
Now an adult, she only leaves her room during mealtimes. She works as a freelance graphic designer, but only takes projects that are fully remote.
Adam (not his real name), 15, was referred to Fei Yue’s programme by his school following long-term absenteeism. He had stopped attending school because he had been bullied.
A social worker engaged him through one of his pastimes – playing games. The pair continued to build rapport and Adam returned to school with some encouragement.
But after two months, things seemed bleak again when Adam stopped engaging with his social worker and stayed asleep during home visits. He cut contact with the worker for five months and barely attended school.
During this time, the worker gave him space by reducing home visits and showing concern through other methods like delivering food. They reconnected and Adam opened up, agreeing to see a psychologist.
Adam now tries to attend school and meet up with friends regularly.
Facing stigma and anxiety
A study published in academic journal Frontiers In Psychiatry in March 2023 based on Fei Yue’s pilot said youth who experience extensive social isolation are more likely to have poorer physical health, conflictual family relationships, increased risk of suicidal behaviours and poorer psychological outcomes.
Though mental illness is not the primary cause of social withdrawal, hidden youth are at a higher risk of presenting with co-morbid psychiatric disorders such as social anxiety and depression.
Hidden youth also face stigma as they fail to conform to social norms of academic and career achievement, the study said.
In turn, their caregivers experience a high burden of care and pressure from others to reintegrate their children into society.
Parenting strategies also could reinforce certain behaviours in children, said Mr Tay. For instance, parental styles that are authoritarian, controlling or overprotective may hinder a youth’s ability to develop independence and social skills.
Triggering events, like academic failure, bullying, or maltreatment can also spur mental health challenges that lead to isolation, said Mr Tay. This behaviour is more pronounced for youth who already prefer being alone, or more indirect forms of communication.
“The downstream effects of social isolation on a youth in their formative years cannot be understated,” he added.