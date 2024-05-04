Programme to help Singapore youth overcome self-isolation shows promise

SINGAPORE – A programme by social service agency Fei Yue Community Services to support troubled youth has shown some promising results.

The Hidden Youth Intervention Programme, which was piloted in 2021, reached out to 25 young people aged 12 to 25 who were referred by either caregivers, schools, or social service professionals due to their prolonged social withdrawal behaviour.

The intervention scheme, which is in partnership with mental healthcare service Response, Early Intervention and Assessment of Community Mental Health (Reach) team, aimed to integrate these youth back into school or employment and support their families.

In October 2022, about a year after receiving help, 83 per cent of youth who were in the final stage of intervention showed improvements, like being able to leave their homes or stay in contact with family members.

Social workers said the reasons youth socially isolate themselves are manifold. These could include academic setbacks, bullying and mental health challenges.

Youth in the programme were categorised into three groups – 28 per cent were in the severe range, 64 per cent were considered moderate, while eight per cent were mild.

Those deemed “mild” were defined as still being able to leave their house at times, though they refrain from social interactions with others. Youth in the moderate range generally do not leave their houses but maintain some contact with family members, while those in the severe range stay within their rooms mostly and do not interact with family members.

Young people in the mild range could be reached through home visits, while more persistent and one-way communication methods were needed for severe cases. For the latter, social workers would explore methods like speaking to them through online games or building rapport by delivering food to them while leaving notes.

Once initial contact is made, a social worker remains flexible to the youth’s needs to ensure he stays comfortable.

Some youth in the programme broke contact with social workers for months at a time due to their self-isolating ways.

Following the intervention pilot, Fei Yue continues to work with hidden youth. It currently has 51 youth in the programme, with 22 on the waiting list and eight youth successfully integrated back into school or jobs. Successful reintegration is defined as consecutive engagement in education, employment or training over a period of three months.

More attention needed

Youth like these who isolate themselves at home and withdraw from school or social interactions for more than six months are commonly known as hidden youth, or “hikikomori”.

The term hikikomori was coined by Japanese psychologist Tamaki Saito in 1998 to describe the rising occurrence of emerging adults voluntarily going into seclusion.

There is not much research on the trend in Singapore’s context, but data from other countries like Japan suggest it could be a potential area of interest. Some social workers told ST it may be a rising issue that needs more attention.

Many social service agencies here currently do not have vast experience with hidden youth. Of seven agencies that ST reached out to, five declined to comment due to the lack of information they have on the topic in the local context.

Deputy executive director of Impart Joshua Tay told ST that it has seen an uptick in the number of youth experiencing social isolation and withdrawal tendencies in recent years, especially after the onset of the pandemic.

He said: “The pandemic and its associated disruptions to daily life, including school closures, remote learning, and reduced social interactions, have exacerbated existing challenges faced by vulnerable youth, contributing to the rise in cases of social isolation.”