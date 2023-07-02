All the lonely people: How I’m trying to make friends in my 20s

Friends. Gotta love them. They laugh with you over silly things like the alien-looking breakfast they ordered just to be adventurous. If you’re lucky, they point out your blind spots. And when you need it, they provide another perspective on your fledgling or floundering romantic relationship.

But now, two years into my job, I’m finding it harder to make new friends and keep the ones I have. Friendships fade as careers take off because people are often too busy or tired to meet on weekdays, and weekends are just too short. Suddenly, you find that your friends have drifted away.