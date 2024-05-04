‘I gave up on my life’: She didn’t leave home for a year, played games all day

SINGAPORE - For nearly a year in 2019, Ms Ng Hui Xuan did not leave her room, except to use the toilet. She slept in the day and woke up just to play computer games, often till the wee hours of the morning.

It was not uncommon for the then 15-year-old girl to go a week without showering.

Mental health case worker Mandy Yang recalled how Ms Ng’s hair fell to her hips when she first saw her, because she had not gone for a haircut for so long.

In the first few months when she missed school, her school principal visited her. But that soon stopped when she closed up and could not trust anyone from her school. She also shut out two close friends, who visited her occasionally.

She started to drop off the grid. “I just didn’t want to see anyone, not even my close friends. I didn’t really have the energy to keep up a conversation at that point. It was just very draining.”

“There was a part of me that really wanted to go to school and have a normal life with other people. But at that point, I kind of just gave up on my life,” said Ms Ng, who is now 20.

Ms Ng is among more than 30 reclusive youth who have received help from charity Impart since 2021, Around half of them have managed to come out of reclusion.

These young people are also known as “hidden youth” or “hikikomori”, a Japanese term that refers to youth who withdraw from society and isolate themselves at home for extended periods of time. About 2 per cent of people in Japan, or around 1.46 million people, identify as hikikomori.

There are no national statistics on the phenomenon in Singapore, although there has been a steady rise in the trend in developed countries, especially in Asia.

Who are these reclusive youth?

Impart, which helps young people facing adversities, has a crisis response initiative Imna, which provides a first line of psychological support for youth. Volunteers are paired with youth to build a safe space for them to express themselves and increase stability in their lives over six months.

Impart’s deputy executive director Joshua Tay said his organisation is seeing more cases of reclusive youth, spanning a wide range of reasons including bullying, conflict with parents or mental health issues.

“Social media and gaming definitely has been a trigger point, or can enable the behaviour. But it’s a complex phenomenon.”

Some youth may need much more than six months. “In these cases, we just try to be as innovative or creative in understanding them, relating to them in different ways,” said Mr Tay. To communicate with a non-verbal youth who did not leave home for three years, his Impart case worker messaged him through online platform Discord while sitting next to him.

Mr Tay said volunteers help the youth figure out their motivations and pathways towards their goals. “The underlying theme is to work together with the youth – not to feel like they are the problem – but against whatever they might be feeling.”

“For a lot of youth cases, we see a crisis of hopelessness. A lot of it is helping them to see that there are people who can help them along in believing in themselves again.”