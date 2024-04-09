Prices of unsold units at The Residences at W Singapore Sentosa Cove slashed by over 40%

SINGAPORE - Unsold units at The Residences at W Singapore Sentosa Cove will be up for sale at more than 40 per cent off its initial launch price in 2010.

Cityview Place Holdings, an associate of City Developments (CDL) and developer of the 228-unit upscale condominium, will be releasing 58 units for sale on April 15, with prices starting from $1,648 per square foot (psf).

A Cityview spokesman told The Straits Times it is “extending an offer price for these selected units” as there has been increased interest and sales activity in Sentosa Cove properties in recent months.

Over the past week, property agents have been circulating pricing details and floor plans to potential buyers and inviting them to a preview of the property from April 10 to 14.

The 99-year leasehold condominium, which is part of the W hotel brand, was launched for sale during the property peak in 2010. Back then, the two- to four-bedroom units and penthouses, with sizes from 1,227 sq ft to 6,297 sq ft, were priced from $2,500 psf to $3,000 psf.

But sales of condo units in Sentosa were hit by a series of property cooling measures introduced from 2010.

When the project was completed in 2011, cooling measures were further tightened with the introduction of additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD).

Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) data showed only 20 caveated transactions for the development to date – all in 2010 – with just five units resold from 2012 to 2023.

Prices of condos in Sentosa Cove – aimed at the ultra-rich with its resort-living lifestyle – had tumbled by about 40 per cent from 2010 to a median price of $1,394 psf in 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic sparked a turnaround for Sentosa Cove homes, driven by shifts in lifestyle preferences during that period, anticipation of potential movement restrictions, and working from home becoming a norm.

Prices started rising in 2021 and hit a median price of $2,215 psf in 2023.

In June 2022, developers IOI Properties and Ho Bee Land decided to put up units at Cape Royale for sale at $2,200 psf, nine years after their project was completed. The developers had rented out the 302-unit condo after its completion in 2013, as sale prices were falling following two rounds of property cooling measures back then.

The move came at a time when demand for luxury apartments was rising, with unsold inventory of private homes at a multi-year low of 14,087 units as at March 31, 2022.