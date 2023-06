SINGAPORE - Since January 2022, the rise in prices of resale condominium units in Sentosa Cove has surpassed price increases of resale condominiums in mainland Singapore.

The median per sq ft (psf) price of non-landed properties in Sentosa Cove surged 29.77 per cent from $1,555 in 2021, to $2,018 in 2022. Condo prices on the resort island have been rising since 2020, after tumbling by about 40 per cent in the previous 10 years from their peak in 2010.