Socialite-influencer Jamie Chua treasures space and privacy in her Sentosa Cove home

SINGAPORE – Jamie Chua is no stranger to the spotlight.

Not one to blend into the crowd, she is one of the most recognisable figures in Singapore. Dubbed by the media as “Singapore’s Instagram Queen” and often regarded as one of the most influential lifestyle personalities in the region, her digital footprint is prominent.

Her Instagram follower count, at 1.3 million, speaks volumes of her influence. Similarly, her TikTok and YouTube platforms boast 250,000 and 500,000 followers respectively, placing her firmly among the Republic’s most illustrious content creators.

Her vibrant lifestyle extends beyond the digital world and into her daily life.

In March, the mother of two moved into a new home in a cul-de-sac in Sentosa Cove. This was not originally on her list of desired locations, despite having previously lived on the island about 15 years ago.

“I did not enjoy living in Sentosa as it was not very accessible then,” she says, but her preferences gradually shifted.

“I feel that as I grow older, I appreciate a more relaxed lifestyle. I lived in Bukit Timah and the traffic, among other things, was horrendous.”

The final nudge came from her children, who were already comfortably nestled in their nooks on the island. They convinced her to give it a second thought, as the area had become more developed and offered a peaceful charm.

The Covid-19 pandemic was a catalyst for her change of heart. During the lockdown, she spent most of her time indoors at her old house.

“It made me realise how important having a peaceful and comfortable lifestyle at home is,” she says. “When we were stuck at home, we needed a space that felt comfortable, offered activities and had a good view – all of which I did not have back then.”

Today, her life is an intriguing duality. On social media, her personality is larger-than-life, but at home, she relishes her privacy.

Stepping into her home is akin to entering a grand French salon. The almost entirely white three-storey residence takes up about 740 sq m of space.

Upon entering, one’s eyes are instantly drawn to the distinctive arches lining the ceiling, their contours playing with light and shadow.