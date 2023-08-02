Why $8,500 and not no-pay leave: 6 key questions from MPs on CPIB’s Iswaran probe

SINGAPORE - MPs raised clarifications in Parliament on Wednesday following Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s ministerial statement, which addressed the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau’s (CPIB) investigation into Transport Minister S. Iswaran.

These included broad questions on when to publicly disclose an investigation and the types of investigations, as well as specific questions such as why Mr Iswaran’s salary was cut to $8,500, instead of putting him on no-pay leave.

The questions were answered by PM Lee and Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing.

Here are six key questions and answers covered over three hours:

1. Who does CPIB report to?

Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) had asked whether there were guidelines on disclosures for investigations involving ministers, amid the social media age.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that on disclosures involving ministers, one has to judge the situation.

The CPIB had judged as such, and PM Lee had supported it in the case of Mr Iswaran.

In this case, a statement was put out that CPIB was interviewing a minister.

This was not so for the previous precedent. When Mr Teh Cheang Wan was investigated in 1986 as the minister for national development, none of it was announced, said PM Lee.

This is because one does not know if there is anything there, he said.

If it is announced that the minister is being interviewed, and it turns out there is nothing and three days later, his innocence is declared, “I think you’re going to cause great consternation and at the end of that, reputation will be damaged undeservedly”, said PM Lee.

He added that one should therefore investigate first, and if there is something, at some point a threshold is crossed and an announcement is made where necessary.

In the case of Mr Iswaran, CPIB judged that the threshold to say it was talking to Mr Iswaran was met right from the beginning, as others such as tycoon Ong Beng Seng were going to be called in.

“Therefore, it was not possible for this thing to be kept quiet and it had to be stated upfront,” he said.

CPIB would not have known at that point where the investigation would lead.

Three days later, after interviewing different people and establishing various facts, CPIB then made a fresh assessment.