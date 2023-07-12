CPIB probe involving Iswaran a blow to Govt; important how it is managed: Political observers

SINGAPORE - The reputation of the PAP and Government has been dealt a blow by the corruption probe involving Transport Minister S. Iswaran, especially since it has always prided itself on its integrity and probity, observers said.

If not managed well, it could affect the party’s performance at the next general election, which must be held by November 2025, they added.

Political watchers interviewed on Wednesday said it will be important for the Government to reinforce its zero-tolerance stand against wrongdoing in its ranks, and to be open and transparent about the ongoing case.

They were commenting on news that Mr Iswaran is assisting in investigations in a case uncovered by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

Singapore Management University associate professor of law Eugene Tan said: “This latest case is a severe reputational hit for a party and Government that has long prided itself for incorruptibility and high standards of probity in governance.

“Mr Iswaran being put on leave while investigations are ongoing is a body blow to the PAP Government.”

That he has been relieved of his ministerial duties “suggests that there is preliminary credible evidence that laws may have been broken”, he added.

But he emphasised that the minister is innocent until proven guilty.

The probe also comes on the heels of two other controversies in recent weeks, involving other PAP office-holders.

The first involved Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who were accused of wrongdoing in their rental of two Ridout Road black-and-white bungalows managed by the Singapore Land Authority.

They were cleared following a CPIB investigation.

The second controversy was when Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin was caught on microphone using an expletive to describe Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim’s speech on support for lower-income Singaporeans.

Ms Nydia Ngiow, managing director of policy advisory firm BowerGroupAsia’s Singapore office said: “This unprecedented assault on the party’s credibility could not have come at a worse time for the PAP, which is undergoing a leadership transition.”

National University of Singapore associate professor of sociology Tan Ern Ser said the recent incidents could be one of the worst crises for the party, especially set against a backdrop of a challenging economic climate and a more critical citizenry.

“These episodes emerging in rapid succession are certainly not helpful to the ruling party,” he added.