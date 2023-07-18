Iswaran seen at CPIB headquarters on Tuesday morning

SINGAPORE – Transport Minister S. Iswaran was seen entering the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau’s (CPIB) headquarters on Tuesday morning – the first time he has been seen by the media since he was arrested on July 11.

Mr Iswaran, who is being investigated by the anti-graft body, arrived at the CPIB complex in Jalan Bukit Merah at about 10.50am in a grey Mazda 6.

He was seen entering unaccompanied, and was dressed in a blue shirt and dark trousers.

CPIB said last Friday that Mr Iswaran and tycoon Ong Beng Seng were arrested on July 11 and assisting with investigations into a case it had uncovered. It did not give details on the nature of the probe.

Both men were released on bail, and Mr Iswaran has had his passport impounded.

Mr Ong, 77, returned to Singapore from Bali on a private plane on Monday afternoon after being allowed by the CPIB to travel overseas. He left for the Indonesian resort island last Friday after posting bail of $100,000.