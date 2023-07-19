Is the PAP brand in trouble?

Over the past month, the People’s Action Party (PAP) has found itself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, with sex and corruption scandals among its top rungs adding sleaze to the usually sedate Singapore political scene. Amid the chatter, one key question is being asked: Has the PAP gone to seed, and will this deal a mortal wound to the party and precipitate its downfall?

This, after all, is a political party whose uniform of white on white symbolises the high standards of integrity and personal probity it upholds for its candidates. Is that “brand” under threat, and will this series of revelations erode the trust that it has built so painstakingly over the years?