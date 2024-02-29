Understand S’pore’s core interests when engaging foreign organisations: Sim Ann

SINGAPORE - Those who want to contribute to Singapore’s foreign relations must have a good understanding of Singapore’s core interests, said Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Sim Ann.

These interests are based on principles such as upholding a just, inclusive and rules-based international order, and that sovereign states work with each other as equals, she told Parliament on Feb 29 during the debate on MFA’s budget.

Ms Sim noted that the recent use of the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act (Fica) had raised questions by some in the Chinese community over the parameters by which businesses and civic groups can appropriately engage foreign organisations.

Hong Kong-born businessman Philip Chan Man Ping, 59, became the first person here to be designated a politically significant person under Fica on Feb 26.

Mr Chan was one of 30 international representatives invited in March 2023 to attend China’s Two Sessions parliamentary meetings as an “overseas Chinese representative”. Among other things, he told Chinese media then that overseas Chinese communities have to “tell China’s story well”.

Ms Sim said Singapore’s diversity is a strength, but also an opportunity for external forces looking to divide its people by appealing to specific racial or religious identities.

That is why Singaporeans must speak on behalf of multiracial Singapore, even when dealing with countries that the Republic has close and friendly relations with, she said in response to questions by MPs.

Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Chua Chu Kang GRC), Mr Edward Chia (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) and Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson) had asked how Singapore can remain vigilant against foreign interference in its domestic politics.

Ms Sim said the Government has taken pains to emphasise that the Republic’s foreign policy is not premised on neutrality, nor does Singapore seek to balance between the big powers.

She had noted in April 2023, during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s Address, that some people have come to take balancing between the United States and China as a yardstick to measure the success of Singapore’s foreign policy. But, she said then, balance is a perceived outcome and not an objective of its foreign policy.

Ms Sim said on Feb 29 that understanding that cultural affinity does not equate to national identity is also key.

Using Singaporeans of Chinese ethnic descent as an example, she said in Mandarin: “We are both Singaporeans and Singaporean Chinese (huaren), but not overseas Chinese (huaqiao).”

“Members of the Singapore Chinese community, civic organisations and business associations that grasp the above points fully would be able to play an effective role as we seek to build win-win international partnerships,” she said.