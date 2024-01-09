Safety measures being tightened at NEA’s waste management facilities after 2021 Tuas plant explosion

SINGAPORE – A new risk committee was formed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) to oversee workplace safety as part of tightened measures in the wake of the fatal Tuas Incineration Plant explosion in 2021.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu recounted the accident in Parliament on Jan 9, telling how three NEA officers were sent to an electrical switch room on Sept 23, 2021, to troubleshoot a fault, after the plant’s control room was unable to remotely switch off an industrial fan.

A localised explosion took place near the switchgear, causing the deaths of two officers – Mr Kwok Yeow Wai and Mr Wee Eng Leng.

A third officer, Mr Low Yin Choon, who suffered third-degree burns, has since recovered and returned to work.

All three were the “most senior officers” in NEA’s Electrical Maintenance Branch, said Ms Fu.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) charged NEA and two of its employees under the Workplace Safety and Health Act for their involvement in the accident.

NEA is said to have failed to take measures to ensure the safety and health of its employees, such as ensuring that the permit-to-work system implemented for high-voltage switchgear racking works complied with prevailing regulations, according to the AGC and MOM.

The incineration plant’s general manager, Ng Wah Yong, and Christopher Lee Yew Binn, an employee, have been re-deployed to non-operational roles after they were charged, pending the outcome of the proceedings.

Ms Fu said she was unable to share more details of the incident in order not to prejudice ongoing judicial proceedings.