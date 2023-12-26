NEA and two of its employees charged over 2021 Tuas Incineration Plant explosion that killed 2 men

SINGAPORE – The National Environment Agency (NEA) and two of its employees have been charged with workplace safety offences over a 2021 explosion at the Tuas Incineration Plant (TIP), which killed two men and injured one.

The charges, handed down on Dec 26, allege that NEA failed to take necessary measures to ensure the safety and health of its employees at work, contributing to the deaths of two of them, Mr Kwok Yeow Wai and Mr Wee Eng Leng.

The alleged failures of NEA also led to another employee, Mr Low Yin Choon, being injured.

Christopher Lee Yew Binn, 50, divisional director of the waste infrastructure operations and management division of NEA at the time, and Ng Wah Yong, 54, then general manager of TIP, were also handed one charge each under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

In a statement after they were charged, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment said minister Grace Fu will be making a statement on the incident and the charges at the next Parliament sitting.

The explosion at the plant in Tuas Avenue 20 happened on Sept 23, 2021, around 3.15pm.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Attorney-General’s Chambers said in a joint press statement after the two employees were charged that the control room at the plant was unable to remotely switch off an industrial fan.

Mr Kwok, Mr Wee and Mr Low were sent to troubleshoot the fault and were inside an electrical switch room when the blast occurred.

The three men, aged between 59 and 65, were all Singaporean. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two had burn injuries and were taken to hospital, where one of them died three days later.

NEA had said after the incident that all three staff were senior members of the plant’s electrical maintenance branch, each with more than 35 years in service.

According to charge sheets, NEA did not ensure that the permit-to-work system implemented for high-voltage switchgear racking works complied with electrical installation regulations.

The agency also allegedly failed to adequately implement control measures and establish safe work procedures for high-voltage switchgear racking works.

Ng was also charged with failing to ensure that the permit-to-work system complied with regulations, among other acts of negligence. Lee was charged with approving the permit-to-work system although it did not comply with regulations.