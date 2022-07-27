New TuasOne plant takes over decommissioned Tuas Incineration Plant

SINGAPORE - Tuas Incineration Plant has been decommissioned after 36 years of service, with a new TuasOne plant taking over its operations.

TuasOne is Singapore's sixth waste-to-energy plant and is the most land-efficient plant to date, taking up just 4.8 hectares of land - or about the size of six football fields - said the National Environment Agency in a release on Wednesday (July 27).

Located at Tuas Avenue 3, the plant is equipped to incinerate 3,600 tonnes of waste and generate 120 megawatts of electricity daily, sufficient to power about 240,000 four-room Housing Board flats.

The plant has been operational since last December and has steadily increased its operating capacity since, said NEA.

In comparison, the now decommissioned Tuas Incineration Plant in Tuas Avenue 20 was built on 6.3 hectares of reclaimed land at an estimated cost of $200 million.

The plant ceased operations in February this year.

Since it started operations in 1986, Tuas Incineration Plant has treated approximately 18 million tonnes of general waste.

The heat recovered from the waste incineration process was used to generate approximately 6,400,000 megawatt-hours of electricity - the equivalent amount of electricity to power about 40,000 four-room HDB flats - over its 36 years of operations, said NEA.

Last September, a fatal accident at the plant killed two people.

NEA said it will explore the possibility of repurposing parts of the decommissioned plant's infrastructure for other waste management activities.

The new TuasOne will be in service for at least 25 years to help Singapore meet its long-term waste management needs while recovering energy from waste.

It is designed with higher heat recovery from waste incineration and higher electrical power generation efficiency, said NEA.

Incineration helps to reduce the volume of waste to ash by up to 90 per cent. The ash is transported to Tuas Marine Transfer Station for disposal at Semakau Landfill daily.