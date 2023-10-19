MOM to step up safety checks in manufacturing sector; 1,045 penalties issued to F&B firms

SINGAPORE - The food and beverage (F&B) sub-sector contributed to the highest number of fatal and major injuries within the manufacturing sector in the second half of 2022.

Based on the workplace safety and health report released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the sub-sector was responsible for 26 out of the 65 total injuries in the sector.

The manufacturing sector saw the highest number of such injuries in the first half of 2023, with 88 out of 325 injuries, according to the same report.

Out of the 88 cases, 18 were from F&B manufacturing, the second highest number for sub-sectors in manufacturing, after metalworking, which had 38.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, MOM said the top causes of workplace injuries in food manufacturing were machinery incidents, slips, trips and falls and exposure to extreme temperatures.

The ministry conducted more than 450 inspections in the industry in the first half of 2023 and uncovered 1,045 incidents which flouted workplace safety and health regulations.

The penalties issued included one stop-work order, 21 composition fines amounting to $31,300 and 1,021 non-compliance notices.

“Basic safety measures such as guarded machine openings, safe routes for access and egress to work areas and guardrail to prevent falls were not properly implemented.

“The lack of such measures posed the risk of serious injuries to workers,” said Mr Sebastian Tan, MOM’s director of occupational safety and health inspectorate.

In addition to the expansion of the workplace safety demerit point system to the manufacturing sector which started in October, the ministry will step up its checks, he added.

With the expansion of the demerit point system, manufacturing companies that accumulate sufficient demerit points due to safety violations will now be temporarily banned from hiring foreign employees for up to two years.