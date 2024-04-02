The gist: Stiffer penalties to curb SIM card misuse, GST law amended

Students will encounter more sensitive or emotive topics, such as geopolitical conflicts, in the future, and will need to learn to grapple with such issues and understand a diversity of perspectives within society, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

Rolled out since February 2024, the character and citizenship education (CCE) lessons on the Israel-Hamas conflict had sparked discussion about how the topic had been taught and whether it should have been included.

In response to calls to make public the slides that were used in these lessons, Mr Chan reiterated that it is better for parents to discuss concerns with teachers, rather than release a deck of slides that can be taken out of context.

He said that while the Ministry of Education (MOE) did consult various stakeholders in coming up with the lesson content, it is ultimately a leadership decision whether to do the lesson.

Why it matters:

Heightened tensions and competing forces around the world underscore the need for a safe space for students to address challenging issues and verify information they come across online, said Mr Chan.

CCE lessons are one way of helping the young here understand differences in society, and where Singapore stands in terms of its priorities, positions and interests.

This includes a shared consensus to be united and not let others divide us, said Mr Chan.

To this end, MOE has said that it is working on better equipping teachers to tackle and explore complex issues with students.

READ MORE HERE: Israel-Hamas conflict not the only emotive topic that can be addressed in CCE lessons: Chan Chun Sing

If you have a few more minutes:

More vaping cases in Singapore

Vaping, which has been banned in Singapore since 2018, is on the rise here. The purchase, use or possession of vapes in 2023 jumped to about 7,900 cases, from about 5,000 cases in 2022 and 4,700 cases in 2021.

Vaping-related offences also climbed from 5,600 cases in 2022 to 8,000 cases in 2023.

Schools and institutes of higher learning have been ramping up education efforts to prevent vaping from gaining a foothold in Singapore.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam said the authorities are continually monitoring the problem, and will adjust enforcement manpower according to the need.

No plan to tweak rental voucher, income cap for interim rental flat scheme

There are currently no plans to raise the $7,000 income cap for a scheme that provides temporary homes for families waiting for their Build-To-Order units, or the voucher amount to rent an HDB flat on the open market.

Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah said the $7,000 income ceiling under the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS) targets support at families with less disposable income to rent on the open market.

The $300 PPHS voucher for those who instead opt to rent on the open market is “carefully calibrated” to provide some relief for eligible families, while mitigating its potentially inflationary impact on the rental market, she added.

Households with incomes above $7,000 a month that have additional expenses due to exceptional circumstances, such as high medical bills, can approach the Housing Board for help, she said.

Cyber security at international events

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) takes a proactive approach to cyber security for high-profile international events in Singapore, such as those involving senior foreign dignitaries, said Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How.

These efforts include identifying an event’s digital footprint and cyber-security risk areas, and checking the event websites and the commercial systems used for the event. Any vulnerabilities uncovered will have to be resolved by organisers before the event, he said.

However, these measures do not include the cyber security of foreign militaries’ internal virtual meetings, he said.

Foreign guests who need to transmit sensitive information will typically arrange their own secured means, said Mr Heng.

He was replying to a parliamentary question that followed the interception and leak of a German general’s conference call while he was in town for the Singapore Airshow.