$300 a month in rental vouchers for families awaiting BTO flats; lower deposit for young couples

SINGAPORE - Eligible families waiting for their Build-To-Order (BTO) units will soon be able to tap a voucher of $300 a month to offset rents for an HDB flat or bedroom on the open market.

The initiative under the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS) will run from July 2024 to June 2025, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said in Parliament during a debate on his ministry’s budget on March 5.

It aims to provide eligible families with more support as the Housing Board adds another 2,000 vacated flats in Tanglin Halt to the stock of temporary homes under the PPHS by the second half of 2025.

At present, HDB has about 2,000 interim rental flats under the scheme.

The PPHS provides interim rental housing for families with an unfinished flat from HDB’s sale exercises. They must have a monthly household income of $7,000 or below.

To qualify for the open market voucher, families have to meet these criteria and have a rental tenancy registered with HDB when they apply.

Mr Lee said the voucher’s amount was “carefully calibrated” to help families defray the cost of renting a flat on the open market, while mitigating its potential inflationary impact on the rental market. He added that the authorities will monitor the impact of the voucher on the rental market.

Eligible families will receive the voucher by way of reimbursement, based on the number of months their tenancy falls within the one-year period between July 2024 and June 2025.

They will receive up to $3,600 if they qualify for the full year of support.

Families will not be eligible for the voucher if they rent a unit from immediate family or close relatives.

Asked about potential misuse of the voucher, an HDB spokesman said it will carry out various checks on the tenancy, which may include physical checks at the tenant’s address, before disbursing the voucher.

“If necessary, HDB may also refer cases to the police for further investigation, and withhold disbursement for suspected abuse cases,” he said, adding that HDB will treat attempts to abuse the scheme very seriously.

The spokesman said the number of applications under PPHS has dropped significantly after HDB ramped up the supply of temporary homes from 800 units in 2021 to the current 2,000.