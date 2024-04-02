Tougher laws for those who misuse SIM cards for scams, other crimes

SINGAPORE – Stronger action will be taken against those who enable the misuse of local SIM cards for criminal activity, and claiming ignorance will no longer be a valid defence.

The Law Enforcement and Other Matters Bill was passed on April 2, introducing offences targeting those who misuse local SIM cards to facilitate scams.

Three groups are being targeted – errant telco subscribers, retailers, and middlemen who deal in such cards.

Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said scams remain a problem, with more than 46,000 cases in 2023.

This is a record high, with victims losing some $651.8 million that year.

She said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) had introduced the SMS Sender ID Registry in 2023, causing scams from SMSes to fall by 70 per cent in the three months after implementation.

IMDA also worked with telecommunication companies to block incoming overseas calls that spoofed local numbers.

But the scammers adapted swiftly.

Mrs Teo said: “With these measures in place, scammers have quickly changed their tactics and pivoted to using local SIM cards to reach prospective victims. People who receive scam calls and SMSes from locally registered numbers may think they are legitimate, and fall prey.”

She said more than 23,000 local mobile lines were involved in scams and other cybercrimes in 2023, which is four times the number in 2021.

She added about $400 million was lost in such cases in 2023, which is three times the amount lost in 2021.

She said a sampling study found close to 80 per cent of local SIM cards misused for crime were registered with another person’s particulars.

But the police have trouble prosecuting such cases as the culprits could easily claim ignorance.

The new offences that were introduced specifically target irresponsible subscribers, middlemen and errant retailers.

Irresponsible subscribers are those who give away their SIM cards or provide their particulars to others to sign up for SIM cards.