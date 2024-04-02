Govt to provide list of fees for which GST will not be charged, after $7.5m in GST was wrongly collected

SINGAPORE – A list of government fees for which GST will be waived will be published at end-April 2024 to prevent the recurrence of goods and services tax (GST) being wrongly collected for regulatory services, Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat told Parliament on April 2.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore will now also work closely with government agencies to assess their fees for GST collection, instead of leaving it to agencies to decide, he added.

The amendments to Singapore’s GST law, will result in GST being collected for over 100 government services where GST is currently waived. These are mainly examination and inspection-related fees.

During the parliamentary debate, Mr Chee said the amendments make clear the Government’s policy intent for GST. Its approach is that regulatory fees imposed for the purposes of control and regulation should not be subject to the tax, he said.

This includes applications for and renewals of professional licenses, as they confer applicants the right to practise in the regulated profession.

In contrast, fees for providing services, such as the rental of public sports facilities, should be subject to GST.

“This approach ensures parity in tax treatment, where services that can potentially be provided by, or outsourced to, the private or non-Government sector are subject to GST,” said Mr Chee, who is also Transport Minister. “Some countries which levy GST also adopt similar principles.”

Mr Chee noted that some agencies have been charging GST on fees for exams that a person has to undertake prior to being licensed to practice in certain regulated industries. But other agencies have not, due to differing interpretations of the GST Act.

Based on the Government’s clarified policy intent, such exam fees should attract GST, and only the eventual licence fee granting approval to practice should not be taxable, he said.

To reduce the impact on the public, the Government will impose a freeze on these fees and absorb their GST until the end of 2025.

“Hence, all affected fees will not increase immediately as a result of the amendments,” said Mr Chee. MOF has also asked the agencies involved to review these fees and charges and consider ways to streamline processes or reduce costs.

The amendment to the GST law came after the Government discovered mistakes in GST collection during an internal review by MOF in November 2023, when it looked at how GST was charged on government services.

On Feb 14, the Government said at least $7.5 million in GST had been wrongly collected on regulatory services that had been incorrectly deemed to be processing fees by six public agencies.

The agencies are the Council for Estate Agencies, the Housing Board, the Land Transport Authority, the Singapore Food Agency, the Urban Redevelopment Authority, and the Office of the Public Guardian, which comes under the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

As a result of the misclassification, GST was collected when people and businesses paid fees for 18 services, such as renewing real estate agent licences, applying to operate a food processing company, registering a Lasting Power of Attorney, or to rent out an HDB flat or bedroom, among other things.

It apologised and said it would be refunding taxpayers the GST for such fees, with interest.