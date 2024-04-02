Israel-Hamas conflict not the only emotive topic that can be addressed in CCE lessons: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE – More potentially sensitive or emotive topics such as geopolitical conflicts could be included in character and citizenship education (CCE) lessons, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said on April 2 in Parliament.

Responding to Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC), who asked how the Ministry of Education (MOE) decides which complex issues to address in schools as part of CCE lessons, Mr Chan said that the Israel-Hamas conflict will not be the only sensitive or emotive issue that students will come across in the future.

The CCE lessons on the Israel-Hamas conflict had been rolled out for upper-primary, secondary and pre-university students since February 2024.

Slides from the CCE lesson were circulated online, igniting discussion on social media over how the topic had been taught and whether it was appropriate to address this issue in schools.

Mr Sharael asked Mr Chan if it would be useful for students to discuss topics like worsening geopolitical conflicts before tensions are significantly heightened.

“There will be other equally, if not more challenging circumstances, that we have to deal with and (we have to) allow our students a safe space to understand their emotions, grapple with the issues, verify the information they come across and take positive actions,” said Mr Chan.

The aim of including such issues in CCE lessons is to help students understand the diversity of perspectives within society, as well as Singapore’s priorities, positions and interests, he added.