The gist: Preventing abuse in pre-schools and meeting demand for HDB flats

The registration process for new societies is likely to become more stringent, following proposed amendments to the Societies Act.

One change will allow the Registrar of Societies to request more information from applicants who go through the automatic registration process, which currently allows applicants to submit a form and pay prescribed fees, with no questions asked.

Another change will give the registrar power to reject an application submitted through this route, if he believes the society would likely be used for unlawful purposes or be in conflict with national security.

Why it matters:

Currently, about half of all applications go through the automatic pathway. Societies related to religion, ethnicity, language and politics go through a stricter route, which involves vetting.

With the proposed changes, the registrar will be able to weed out those that may try to rely on this automatic route to evade scrutiny, even if they may not fall into the more-scrutinised categories. This will ensure that societies that pose a threat to Singapore’s security or interests cannot be set up easily.

Since its introduction in 2004, three known societies registered through the automatic route were eventually flagged as suspicious, said the authorities.

If you have a few more minutes:

CCTV cameras in pre-schools

With closed-circuit television cameras becoming mandatory in pre-schools, measures will be put in place to protect the privacy of children and staff. ECDA will be very careful about where these cameras are installed, and protocols will be instituted to govern the use of such footage, such as requiring the faces of those not involved in an investigation to be masked.

Tighter processes to prevent poll card errors

The Elections Department (ELD) will require its contracted printer of election poll cards to tighten its processes to prevent a repeat of an error that saw 9,822 voters receive two poll cards in the recent presidential election. For instance, ELD and the printer will perform a sampling audit to check that details on poll cards are accurate, and that the number of cards printed for a constituency is exactly the same as the number of registered voters.

Speaker rules on two complaints by NCMP Leong Mun Wai

Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng on Monday ruled that Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) did not impute any improper motives to Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai during a debate on Aug 3 about lease agreements.

Mr Murali had said that Mr Leong had “advocated some form of rent control”, but this does not impute improper motives to Mr Leong, as rent control is a legitimate policy tool, said Mr Seah. He added that both MPs had been given the opportunity to clarify what they meant, noting that such exchanges are in the nature of debates.

Another complaint by Mr Leong against Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) on Aug 16 was deemed by Mr Seah to be “out of time”, as the incident had taken place on Sept 14, 2021.

Mr Seah noted that Dr Balakrishnan had apologised on Sept 15, 2021, for saying “he’s illiterate”, and Mr Leong had accepted the apology. Even then, a letter by Dr Balakrishnan saying he stood by his apology will be put on parliamentary record.