HDB to launch up to 14,000 two-room flexi BTO flats from 2024 to 2026: Desmond Lee

HDB is also working to reduce wait times for BTO flats to three to four years by 2024, down from the current median waiting time of about 4 to 4½ years, Mr Lee said.

Four MPs had filed questions on the reclassification of HDB flats, in which BTO flats in choicer locations will fall under the Prime and Plus categories that come with stricter resale conditions such as a 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP) and a subsidy clawback.

This will replace HDB’s current framework of classifying estates as mature or non-mature. Standard flats, which will form the bulk of housing supply, come with the standard five-year MOP.

Mr Xie also asked if the Government will consider shortening the 10-year MOP for Plus flats “to set a clearer distinction in sale and resale conditions between Plus and Prime flats”.

Mr Lee said the Government had considered this carefully.

“We think that an MOP of 10 years seeks to strike a balance between strengthening the intent for owner occupation on the one hand, and giving home owners the flexibility of moving home for genuine reasons,” he added.

He noted that most Singaporean households stay in their HDB flats for 10 years or more before selling it.

For those who need to move out before the end of their MOP, HDB will assess their appeal on a case-by-case basis, he added.

On Mr Xie’s suggestion to impose a hard price cap on Prime and Plus flats, Mr Lee said this can be distortionary as prices may not fully reflect the attributes of the flats.

Instead, the Government will provide additional subsidies on top of the significant market discounts already provided for Standard flats, to make Plus and Prime flats more affordable to a wider range of incomes, he said.

First-timer home buyers can also tap the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant, he added. The means-tested grant gives up to $80,000 in grants for families and $40,000 for singles.