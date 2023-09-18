ECDA to be very careful about where CCTV cameras will be placed in pre-schools: Sun Xueling

SINGAPORE - Having taken the first step of requiring all pre-schools to have closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) will be “very careful” about where they are installed in these centres.

The pre-school sector regulator will also make sure that protocols are in place to safeguard the privacy of children and staff, while leveraging CCTV footage to improve security, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling told Parliament on Monday.

Cameras will be required in areas where children regularly engage with teachers, such as classrooms.

Replying to questions from MPs, Ms Sun cautioned against the excessive use of digital devices to monitor what goes on in schools. “I would rather that we spend time educating our teachers, be it pre-service or in service, rather than overly rely on digital means to monitor actions,” she said.

In August, ECDA announced that CCTV cameras will be mandatory in all pre-schools and government-funded early intervention centres by July 1, 2024. The agency shared guidelines on CCTV installation with pre-school operators on Sept 1.

Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa asked Ms Sun about the timeframe for pre-schools to meet the CCTV mandate, which “appears to me a bit excessive”.

Ms Sun said it is important to give pre-schools time to procure the cameras and install them appropriately, as well as to put in place protocols and to share them with parents. ECDA is encouraging operators to do so earlier, and 60 per cent of pre-schools and all early intervention centres have already installed CCTVs on their premises, she noted.

Responding to Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC), who suggested the use of audio recorders in blind spots like toilets, Ms Sun said some teachers and parents may feel this is an invasion of privacy.

“We will steer clear of private areas such as the toilets, rest areas because we also have to ensure that the privacy of the children and staff are taken care of,” she said.

Asked by Associate Professor Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) how the authorities will ensure that CCTV footage adheres to personal data protection laws, Ms Sun said there is a requirement, when releasing footage to parents, for the faces of other children and educators not involved in the investigation or inquiry to be masked.

ECDA said in August that parents’ access to CCTV footage will be granted only for the purposes of providing an objective reference point to clarify feedback, or to assist investigations of serious incidents on centre premises.

Ms Hany Soh (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) said parents had raised concerns with her about the possibility of CCTV footage being tampered with. Ms Sun said such an act will be an offence, and the authorities will take firm action against operators who do so to cover up wrongdoing.