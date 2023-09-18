ECDA to strengthen investigation processes, review penalties on errant pre-school operators

SINGAPORE - The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said it will strengthen its investigation protocol and review its regulations for pre-school operators, learning from recent child mismanagement cases to prevent future occurrences.

In response to questions in Parliament on Monday following a number of recent child mismanagement cases, the Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said ECDA will see if penalties imposed on operators for such cases should be enhanced, including financial penalties.

The agency will also work with the National Institute of Early Childhood Development (NIEC) and training providers to strengthen educator training, so that all educators are clear of their duty and obligation to ensure child safety.

Training materials will be made more explicit in describing what constitutes inappropriate and prohibited methods of child management, so that educators can better call out mismanagement practices in their pre-schools, she added.

“In our continuous efforts to ensure the safety of our children and support their growth and development in a positive and nurturing environment, we will learn from recent incidents to strengthen our system of preventing child mismanagement cases,” she said.

The current regulatory framework, which will be enhanced, came into effect in 2019.

Having gained experience operationalising the framework, ECDA intends to strengthen it and review provisions to see if penalties on operators should be enhanced, and if financial penalties should be raised, she said.

The agency announced in August that the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in all pre-schools will be made mandatory from July 2024.

Ms Sun said this decision did not come lightly and was not a reaction to the recent incidents.

Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa asked if this deadline could be brought forward.

Ms Sun said while the agency recognises that some parents may be worried and want the CCTV cameras in place earlier, it is important to give pre-schools the time needed to procure and install the cameras correctly in appropriate venues to protect the privacy of children and staff.

There are about 10 cases of child mismanagement incidents per 100,000 enrolled children in each year, and this figure has remained low and stable over recent years, she said.

One case came to public attention in August after videos were circulated of a teacher at Kinderland’s Woodlands Mart pre-school forcing children to drink water and hitting a child on the buttocks with a book.