Automatic registration of societies being re-looked, registrar could reject suspicious applications

SINGAPORE – The automatic registration process for new societies may be more strictly regulated to weed out societies which pose a threat to Singapore’s security.

Under current laws, all applications for new societies go through either a normal or fast-track automatic route.

Applications for societies related to religion, ethnicity, language and politics, which are known as specified societies, go through the normal route.

This means a vetting and assessment process, which may involve several rounds of clarifications with the applicants.

All other societies are registered automatically when they submit an application and pay the prescribed fees – no questions asked.

With proposed changes to the Societies Act, the Registrar of Societies will be able to request more information from applicants who go through the automatic route.

The registrar will also have the power to reject an application submitted by the automatic route if he believes the society would likely be used for unlawful purposes, or would be in conflict with national interests or security.

The stricter process could filter societies that may not be specified societies, but yet pose a threat and should not be registered.

The Societies (Amendment) Bill was introduced in Parliament by Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling on Monday.

On average, there were about 280 applications for new societies each year in the last five years, with approximately half of them going through the automatic route, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in response to The Straits Times’ queries.

An average of five applications were rejected each year.

Since the automatic route was introduced in 2004, there have been three known cases registered this way that were eventually flagged as suspicious, said MHA.

It added that a hypothetical example of concern could be a group of people with a known history who wish to register a society to advocate for a racial group.