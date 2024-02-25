AI will give humans ‘superpowers’

All too often, any discussion on AI converges on the issue of how it will cost many people their jobs.

Dr Michael Chui, a partner at McKinsey Global Institute, who leads research on the impact of disruptive technologies, says that the global consultancy firm’s findings do not really point to overall job losses with AI. Rather, it is much more a story of augmentation, where AI will enhance the capabilities of individual workers by automating some of the activities that comprise their work.

Dr Chui refers to these enhancements as “superpowers”.

“Over the years, machines have given human workers various superpowers, for instance, industrial-age machines enabled workers to accomplish physical tasks beyond the capabilities of their own bodies. More recently, computers have enabled knowledge workers to perform calculations that would have taken years to do manually,” he said.

McKinsey researchers used a taxonomy that details roughly 20 to 30 work activities per occupation. So, typically, what the researchers have found is that what these technologies do is automate parts of people’s jobs.

Dr Chui explains this further by citing the example of generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, which are already being used to write code, design products, create marketing content, analyse legal documents and even accelerate scientific discovery.

McKinsey’s research shows that in the United States, by 2030, activities that account for 30 per cent of working hours could be automated – up from 21 per cent before generative AI burst upon the scene.

No doubt, 30 per cent is a high level of change, but Dr Chui says it is not unprecedented in history.

“Historically, as various activities that had been done by human labour have been automated, we’ve seen those work hours reallocated to other tasks. We would expect to see a similar effect going forward, but it will require that workers be reskilled for the work of the future,” he says, stressing that to capture the full benefits of AI, including generative AI, employers, policymakers and broader ecosystems would need to establish clear guidelines and guard rails. And workers would need to see these tools not as job destroyers but as work enhancers.

In his interview with The Straits Times, Dr Chui talked about which sectors will be impacted most and what workers must do to future-proof themselves.

Q: According to the research done by McKinsey, which jobs are likely to be most affected, and which ones less so?

A: Everyone’s jobs will be affected. But from our research, the biggest future job losses are likely to occur in office support, customer service and food services, for example, clerks, retail salespersons, administrative assistants and cashiers.

These are jobs that involve a high share of repetitive tasks, data collection and elementary data processing, all activities that automated systems can handle efficiently.

So the workers in these jobs are going to need a lot of reskilling and upskilling to move to other occupations that are growing in our economy.

But AI is also going to affect the jobs on the higher end of the wage range. Writers, creatives, lawyers, consultants, everybody is going to need to work differently because parts of our jobs will be affected by generative AI.

Let’s take English language teachers, whose work includes preparing tests and evaluating students’ works. With generative AI’s enhanced natural-language capabilities, more of these activities could be done by machines, perhaps initially to create a first draft that is edited by teachers, but perhaps eventually with far less human editing required. This would, of course, free up time for teachers to spend more time on guiding class discussions or tutoring students who need extra help.

Similarly, lawyers could spend less time looking up cases and managers could pass off paperwork and instead concentrate on coaching and making improvements. In effect, it will change how these workers allocate their time.