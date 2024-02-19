S’pore’s $1b AI boost will help sustain competitive edge in digital era, say business leaders

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s plan to invest more than $1 billion over the next five years to further boost its artificial intelligence (AI) activities will help sharpen the Republic’s competitiveness, business leaders said.

Mr Ben King, managing director of Google Singapore, told The Straits Times that early adoption of digital innovations is important to sustain the competitive advantage in a digital economy.

“The Singapore Budget 2024 has unveiled support that will set this pace as Singapore continues to accelerate with the help of transformative technologies like AI,” he said.

In his Budget speech on Feb 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said the Government will invest more than $1 billion over the next five years into AI compute, talent and industry development.

Part of the investment will be used to ensure that Singapore can secure access to the advanced chips that are so crucial to AI development and deployment.

The Government will work with leading companies to set up AI centres of excellence here to “spur collaboration and innovation, and drive greater value creation across the whole economy”, Mr Wong said.

Singapore’s digital economy contributed $106 billion, or 17 per cent of gross domestic product, in 2022, according to the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

Strategic private-public partnerships will complement the Government’s initiatives to support workers’ upskilling and business digitalisation efforts, Mr King said.

This is what Google has set out to achieve through tailored-for-Singapore initiatives such as the Skills Ignition SG programme, which has helped Singaporeans acquire digital skills for new career possibilities, as well as AI Trailblazers, which has supported 100 organisations in developing impactful generative AI solutions in Singapore, he said.

“Empowering Singaporeans for today, and for tomorrow, means planning 10 steps ahead to ensure that the right structures are put in place for continued growth,” Mr King added.

Singapore was among the first countries to unveil an AI plan in 2019. In December 2023, it launched an updated National AI Strategy 2.0, outlining ways to leverage AI to empower workers and businesses.

In his Budget speech, DPM Wong said AI is not just about ChatGPT or large language models.

Instead, it is a general purpose technology that has the potential to transform a wide range of industries, and to enhance productivity.