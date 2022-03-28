Egg freezing, more flexi-work among policy changes in White Paper on S'pore women

SINGAPORE - A 10-year road map to nudge society further along the road to equality between men and women will see greater support for flexible work arrangements, more help for caregivers and swifter intervention in cases of violence.

In a symbolic move, more women will also be allowed to freeze their eggs.

The long-anticipated White Paper on Singapore Women's Development, submitted to Parliament on Monday (March 28), comes after more than a year of discussions aimed at ensuring a fair and inclusive society where all citizens can realise their full potential.

It describes the barriers and challenges that still hold women back, from glass ceilings in the workplace to caregiving responsibilities at home and violence and harm online, and promises a whole-of-government effort to address them.

It also calls on Singaporeans to be conscious of gender stereotyping in their everyday actions and to try to overcome them.

Speaking to reporters earlier this month, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said: "(The White Paper) sensitises and raises the awareness that women still need our support in many ways.

"And it is very much up to each one of us in our respective roles to try and give the women in our lives the support that they need in order to fulfil their aspirations."

While policy and legislative changes over the years have removed many of the overt obstacles in the way of women's development, further success can only be had if society as a whole works to shift mindsets, said the White Paper.

A case in point is the action plan on elective egg-freezing, which Mrs Teo noted "society previously was not so keen to address".

From next year, women between 21 and 35 years of age, regardless of their marital status, will be allowed to freeze their eggs, reversing the longstanding policy to allow only women who have medical issues that may affect their fertility to do so.

"When the idea first came up in our ground engagements, it caused some discomfort. There were worries in certain quarters that making elective egg freezing available would send the wrong signal about marriage and parenthood, that they need not be prioritised and can always be postponed," said Mrs Teo.

She added that over time, engagement efforts bore fruit and mindsets changed, and "most people came to a better understanding of the motivations of women who would take up the option".

The 115-page White Paper sets out five main areas of focus: equal opportunities in the workplace; recognition and support for caregivers; protection against violence and harm; other support measures for women, including single mothers and divorcees; and mindset shifts.

They were distilled from a year-long series of conversations to canvass views, led by Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Education Sun Xueling, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling and Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Communications and Information Rahayu Mahzam.

Under these focus areas sit 25 action plans - some of which had been announced previously after the White Paper was first broached in September 2020 - ranging from the concrete to the symbolic.