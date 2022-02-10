5 things to note from the Committee of Privileges report on Raeesah Khan

SINGAPORE - A parliamentary committee has found former Workers' Party (WP) MP Raeesah Khan guilty of abuse of privilege for lying to the House, and recommended that she be fined a total of $35,000.

The Committee of Privileges on Thursday (Feb 10) also recommended that WP chief Pritam Singh be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigation into his conduct before the committee.

The committee is chaired by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and comprises six other People's Action Party lawmakers and Mr Dennis Tan, an MP from the WP.

The committee's report will be debated in Parliament next week and MPs will vote on whether to accept its recommendations.

Here are five key points from the over 1,000-page report:

1. Raeesah Khan to face $35,000 in total fines

The committee recommended that Ms Khan, 29, be fined $25,000 for stating an untruth in Parliament on Aug 3 last year.

During a debate on empowering women, the then-MP for Sengkang GRC lied that she had accompanied a victim to a police station where officers allegedly handled the matter insensitively and drove the victim to tears. She repeated the allegation in a subsequent clarification later that day.

The committee concluded that she was the only person aware at that time that what she had said was untrue. She should therefore take full and sole responsibility for lying to Parliament twice on Aug 3.