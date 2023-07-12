‘We will not sweep anything under the carpet’ even if damaging: DPM Wong on Iswaran’s case

SINGAPORE - The Government and the People’s Action Party will not sweep anything under the carpet, even if the disclosure is potentially embarrassing or damaging, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, he stressed that he and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong are “fully committed” to keeping and preserving the trust that the people have in the Government.

His comments come after the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) released a statement on Wednesday morning saying that Transport Minister S. Iswaran is assisting with an investigation into a case that the anti-graft body had uncovered.

Mr Wong said: “We will maintain a tough, zero-tolerance stance against corruption. We will continue to uphold stringent standards of honesty, integrity and probity that Singaporeans expect of their political leaders.

“We will investigate all cases that come up and, whichever way the facts eventually fall, they will be taken to their logical conclusion.”

How Iswaran became involved in the investigation

In May, the CPIB had updated PM Lee on an investigation it was doing on an unrelated case, and the bureau took some time to dive into the details, Mr Wong revealed.

When the CPIB updated PM Lee on July 5, it raised the need to interview Mr Iswaran as part of further investigations. DPM Wong was also kept in the loop.

Within a day, on July 6, PM Lee gave his concurrence to the director of the CPIB to open a formal investigation. This started on Tuesday.

Mr Wong said he knows Singaporeans are concerned about the matter, but was unable to provide any more information.

He asked that the investigation be allowed to run its course, and said that people should refrain from any further speculation at this juncture.

“But what I would say is that this is concrete proof of how we do things in Singapore and how our system works,” he added.

“We have always upheld a clean and incorrupt system of government, and our track record on this over the decades is clear and evident to all.”

The CPIB will put out its findings in due course when they are ready, DPM Wong added.