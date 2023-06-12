Entrepreneur George Goh, who brought Harvey Norman to S’pore, announces bid to run for president

SINGAPORE - Entrepreneur George Goh, who brought Australian retailer Harvey Norman to Singapore, announced in a press release on Monday that he will be running for the presidency, putting an end to several months of speculation.

The 63-year-old is the group executive chairman of Ossia International, a Singapore Exchange-listed company that deals in consumer products such as footwear and apparel.

He is also the non-resident ambassador to Morocco, a post he has held since 2017. He was renewed for a second term as ambassador in September 2020.

To contest the elections, and to maintain his independence, Mr Goh tendered his letter of resignation to the Foreign Affairs Ministry on June 9.

His announcement comes after Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam had said on June 8 that he would be resigning from the Government and People’s Action Party on July 7, to stand for election in the upcoming poll.

President Halimah Yacob has said that she will not stand for re-election when her term ends on Sept 13.

“Being so closely aligned with the ruling political party, the question is whether (Mr Tharman) is the right man to become President. This is especially so, given the President’s role in checking the Government in the two important areas concerned with the national reserves and key public office appointments,” said the press release.

“To maintain the integrity of the office, the President must not only be above politics but be perceived as such.”

The release added that Mr Goh will contest as an independent candidate.

“He has no political party affiliations - past or present. He has no political baggage. He was never in the public sector,” it said.

The statement also said that Mr Goh had made his decision to run for the Presidency in 2017, after the eligibility criteria for private sector candidates was raised.

“He was concerned that the more stringent conditions might lead to another uncontested election, as was the case in 2017 with President Madam Halimah Yacob, a former Speaker of Parliament,” it said.

“All four of Singapore’s past elected presidents were political appointment holders or from the public sector. It is time to have a truly independent person with a pair of fresh eyes to play the role the Elected President was created for.”

According to his personal website, Mr Goh has owned seven listed companies across Singapore, Britain and Australia, including the company that runs sports retail store World of Sports.

In 2015, he and his wife Lysa Sumali co-founded Border Mission, a charity meant to support those in need in Singapore, the Himalayan region, and developing countries.