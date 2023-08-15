Publishing, reposting or sharing of election ads not allowed on Cooling-off Day: IMDA, ELD

SINGAPORE - All Singaporeans are allowed to put up unpaid online election advertisements of their own accord, but publishing paid advertisements is allowed only for candidates and their election agents.

Those who are not candidates or election agents can publish paid online election advertising only if they receive written authorisation from a candidate or election agent following Nomination Day, said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Elections Department (ELD) in a statement on Tuesday.

All paid ads must be declared to the Returning Officer by the candidate or election agent, and abide by existing requirements.

These include displaying the full names of those responsible for publishing it, those who approved the content, those who directed that the ad be published, and who had paid for or sponsored it.

IMDA and ELD added that Singaporeans who are not candidates or election agents do not have to follow the published-by requirements above if they post unpaid online election ads in their individual capacity, and not at the direction of others.

Singapore will go to the polls on Sept 1, should there be a contest. Nomination Day is slated to be on Aug 22.

These details were revealed by the ELD, after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong issued the Writ of Election on Aug 11.

So far, there are four presidential hopefuls: former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, entrepreneur George Goh, 63, former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75.

Tuesday’s statement also reminded Singaporeans that election advertising, whether paid or unpaid, is not allowed on Cooling-off Day and Polling Day.

Online ads that had already been lawfully published before Cooling-off Day, and which remained unchanged after its publication, need not be taken down.

But republishing such existing ads is considered to be publishing fresh ones, and that is prohibited on Cooling-off Day and Polling Day.

Examples of this include sharing, resharing, reposting or boosting existing online election ads.

IMDA and ELD added that the outcome of Singapore’s elections must be for Singaporeans alone to decide.

Non-Singapore citizens are prohibited from taking part in any election activity and publishing or displaying any election advertising during the election period, which is from when the Writ was issued, till Polling Day.