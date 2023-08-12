Presidential election candidates encouraged to use social media, TV; rallies not recommended: ELD

SINGAPORE - Candidates in the upcoming presidential election are encouraged to use platforms that reach out to voters at large, such as broadcasts and social media, said the Elections Department (ELD) on Saturday.

In-person rallies are not encouraged and there are no designated rally sites for presidential elections, it added.

This is as rallies, by their nature and format, may be divisive and not congruent with the unifying role of the elected presidency, said ELD.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had issued the Writ of Election on Friday, following which ELD announced that Nomination Day will be on Aug 22, and Polling Day on Sept 1, should there be a contest.

On Saturday, the department issued campaigning guidelines covering various matters, such as election advertising and foreign interference.

Presidential candidates will each get two blocks of airtime, each up to 10 minutes long, to make their statements across 19 Mediacorp TV channels and Mediacorp, SPH Media and So Drama! radio channels. This will be free of charge.

The first one will be televised on Aug 24, two days after Nomination Day. The second will be televised on Aug 30, the last day of campaigning before Cooling-off Day.

Candidates may use the four official languages of English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil to deliver their messages on these broadcasts, though the content has to be the same across languages. Only candidates themselves can deliver the broadcast, as stand-ins will not be permitted.

The order of the candidates in the first broadcast will be by alphabetical order of their names according to the electoral roll. This order will be reversed for the second broadcast.

So far, there are four presidential hopefuls: former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, entrepreneur George Goh, 63, former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75.

On Aug 27, SPH Media will release a video, recorded “as live”, with presidential candidates answering questions from younger Singaporeans. This will be put up on The Straits Times website and social media platforms.

A presidential forum by Mediacorp will be broadcast live on CNA on Aug 28. There will also be livestreams on CNA’s YouTube and Facebook channels. A repeat telecast of the forum will run on Channel 5 on Aug 29.

Should candidates wish to hold physical election meetings, they will have to obtain the approval of the premises or site owner before applying for a police permit.

Due to safety and security considerations, candidates are encouraged to hold such election meetings, if any, at sports stadiums or indoor venues, said ELD.

Applications for a police permit may only be submitted after the close of nomination proceedings on Aug 22. They must be submitted at least two days before the intended date of the election meeting. This means the earliest day for an election meeting is two days after Nomination Day.