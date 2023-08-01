ELD releases updated advisory on mitigating cyber-security risks in elections

SINGAPORE - With election campaign activities increasingly being conducted online, the Elections Department (ELD) has issued an advisory to candidates and political parties on potential cyber threats, and the preventive measures they can take.

This is to mitigate the risk of cyber incidents disrupting their activities, said ELD in an advisory posted on its website on Monday.

“While the transition online has made it more convenient for election candidates and political parties while increasing the reach to the voters, the IT systems underpinning such activities are susceptible to cyber attacks,” it added.

Examples of online campaign activities range from holding online rallies on social media platforms like Facebook, to organising question-and-answer sessions on videoconference platforms like Zoom.

This is not the first time that ELD has published an advisory relating to cyber-security issues and elections, as it did so in 2020 and 2017.

The latest advisory includes more details on potential cyber threats, and puts forth more suggestions of the precautionary measures to take.

ELD said in the advisory that to ensure that all online campaign activities are protected from cyber threats, candidates and political parties should take appropriate precautionary measures to protect their digital assets.

The department noted that there have been reports of cyber attacks in several countries, where a variety of techniques were used to target political parties, elected parliamentarians and election candidates.

These attacks may be part of a wider intent to influence voters, undermine public confidence in the election process or disrupt campaign efforts, it said.

Potential cyber threats include data theft or breaches, website defacement, distributed denial of service (DDoS), ransomware, exploitation of vulnerabilities in IT systems, compromised or fake social media accounts, insider threats and social engineering attacks like phishing, vishing or baiting.

ELD stated that if candidates, political parties or campaign staff suspect that a cyber-security incident may have occurred, a police report should be lodged immediately.

They should also keep ELD informed.

Precautionary measures

ELD said that candidates and political parties should appoint a responsible person to take charge of their campaign’s cyber-security matters.

They should also consider engaging a cyber-security vendor to review and manage the cyber-security posture of the election campaign systems, and respond to any related incident.

There should be strict access control established, such as who has administrator and remote access privileges to digital assets.

There should also be a whitelist of applications allowed to run on devices used for campaign purposes, especially those containing or processing sensitive data.

Accounts related to the campaign should have passwords with minimum length and complexities instituted, and have multi-factor authentication implemented.

Other measures proposed include regular software updates, regular backups of important data and more cyber-security awareness among campaign staff.

Candidates and political parties should also develop cyber-security monitoring capabilities to detect breaches or attempts to breach, as well as develop a plan for what happens when a cyber security-related incident occurs.

Personal data protection

Separately, ELD also revised its advisory guidelines on the application of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) to election activities, and put it up on its website last Friday.

The guidelines were first issued in August 2017. The Act, which was implemented in 2012, governs the collection, use and disclosure of individuals’ personal data by organisations.

Several changes to the guidelines include more details of the obligations under the Data Protection Provisions, which is part of the PDPA, that parties and candidates are required to comply with.

For example, under the transfer limitation obligation, political parties and candidates must not transfer personal data to a country or territory outside Singapore, unless they have ensured that there are legally enforceable obligations that the data will be accorded a standard of protection comparable to the PDPA, among other conditions.

Under the data breach notification obligation, political parties and candidates must also assess whether a data breach could cause significant harm to those affected, and notify them as well as the Personal Data Protection Commission where needed.

This could be cases where personal data such as full names or NRIC numbers, together with information such as passwords or credit card details, is breached.

The commission must also be notified if there is a significant scale of the breach, with more than 500 individuals’ data involved.

For example, a political party discovers unauthorised access to its volunteers’ data base involving the breach of personal data of 500 volunteers’ full names and personal contact details.

As the data breach only involves the volunteers’ full name and contact details, the data breach is not deemed to result in significant harm to the individuals. The political party is not required to notify the affected volunteers of the breach.

However, it must still notify the commission of the breach as it affected at least 500 individuals.